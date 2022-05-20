Indian hotel rooms aggregator OYO has announced that its customers will be eligible for a free stay after every 5 night stays in an initiative to boost travel in post-pandemic India. The free room night offer will be available to the Gold members of its loyalty program called Wizard. Designed for the frequent traveller in India, Wizard will also offer upto 10% discount on OYO’s Wizard hotels across India, and a lot more.

With over 9.2 million members, OYO Wizard is one of the largest loyalty programs run by leading travel or food brands in India Global hospitality technology platform,

Designed to enable travellers, the travel tech company’s loyalty program aims to reward OYO’s regular customers.

Across India, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad are the top subscriber markets for OYO’s loyalty program. At present, OYO Wizard is available across 3 tiers - Wizard Blue, Wizard Silver and Wizard Gold.

As a member, Gold customers are entitled to one free stay per year after five nights stayed at OYO. Wizard Silver and Blue customers can enjoy a reward stay on their seventh and eight nights respectively.

In addition to this, Gold members are also eligible for unlimited ‘Pay at hotel’ bookings rather than having to prepay for their bookings. OYO has also tied up with 13+ renowned brands such as Dominos, Lenskart, Rebel Foods, Gaana, among others to offer users discount coupons and vouchers to its Wizard club members.

Speaking on the launch of the revamped loyalty program, OYO Wizard, Shreerang Godbole, SVP - Product & Chief Service Officer - OYO said, “OYO caters to value conscious customers, be it families, friends, small business or even employees of large corporates. Our incentives such as free room nights and discounted stays give yet another compelling reason for them to choose to stay at OYO repeatedly. Our share of nights booked by repeat customers in India was over 70% in the year ended March 31, 2021. We believe that our improved loyalty offerings will appeal a lot to this large customer base."

OYO offers customers a slew of features aiming to ease and enhance their booking experience, such as the 3 steps booking process on the OYO App, browsing storefronts based on location, among others. OYO’s zero cancellation fee policies are also designed to offer the best customer experience for today’s evolved travellers.



