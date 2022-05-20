OYO announces a free stay after 5 night stays

Speaking on the launch of the revamped loyalty program, OYO Wizard, Shreerang Godbole, SVP - Product & Chief Service Officer - OYO said, “OYO caters to value conscious customers, be it families, friends, small business or even employees of large corporates. Our incentives such as free room nights and discounted stays give yet another compelling reason for them to choose to stay at OYO repeatedly. Our share of nights booked by repeat customers in India was over 70% in the year ended March 31, 2021. We believe that our improved loyalty offerings will appeal a lot to this large customer base."