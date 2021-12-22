IPO-bound hospitality firm OYO has appointed ex-Apple executive Nirdosh Chouhan as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Kranthi Mitra Adusumilli as Senior Principal Data Scientist.

Hospitality unicorn Oyo, in a statement today, said Chouhan will lead OYO's core engineering platform.

IIM-Bangalore alumni, Chouhan has over 18 years of industry experience. Previously, he has worked with companies such as Apple, Oracle and Infosys, among others.

Kranthi Mitra Adusumilli will lead OYO's data science teams to build machine learning algorithms to develop engaging personalised experiences. An IIT Delhi alumni, Adusumilli had previously worked with Swiggy, Viki AI and Mu Sigma, and has nearly 2 decades of experience in data science and artificial intelligence.

Both of them will report to OYO Chief Technology Officer Ankit Mathuria. "With our unique two-sided technology platform, we are focussed on comprehensively addressing key pain points of hotel and homeowners and customers...I am confident that with their deep expertise and diverse experiences from different industries and businesses, they will take OYO's products and services to the next level," Mathuria said.

Oyo Hotels and Homes (Oyo) had recently announced the appointment of former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman, Rajnish Kumar as strategic group adviser. In his role, Kumar will advise Oyo’s management on short-term and long-term strategy, regulatory and stakeholder engagement, and enhancing the brand of the company globally.

In October this year, Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd, which operates hospitality unicorn Oyo Hotels and Homes, filed for a ₹8,430 crore ($1.1 billion) initial public offering (IPO). The issue consisted of a primary capital raise of around ₹7,000 crore with other investors selling ₹1,430 crore worth of shares.

