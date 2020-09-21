OYO appoints Tejal Patil as Senior Legal Advisor for India & South Asia

Bengaluru: Hospitality unicorn, OYO Hotels & Homes, on Monday announced the appointment of Tejal Patil as Senior Legal Advisor for India & South Asia.

In a statement, the company said that this appointment is in line with strengthening its leadership bench and creating a global pool of strategic talent that can help the company achieve its goals.

In her new role, Patil will also be responsible for leading OYO’s legal function in the region, which includes managing regulatory, contractual, and legal compliance for the company, help steer OYO’s strategic initiatives, disputes resolution, and providing senior management with actionable counsel on strategic business decisions and operational execution.

She will also oversee OYO’s regional in-house team of legal and compliance professionals and be responsible for managing outside counsel relationships in India and South Asia. Tejal will be reporting into Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, India & South Asia, OYO and working in conjunction with Rakesh Prusti, Global General Counsel, OYO Hotels & Homes.

“We are delighted to have Tejal on board as our Senior Legal Advisor for India and South Asia. Having someone of her calibre and market reputation will help us strengthen our corporate governance standards and ensure the highest level of compliance in all our decisions," said Kapoor.

In her last stint, Patil was that of the General Counsel of General Electric South Asia.

“Tejal needs no introduction in the legal fraternity and her proven leadership skills, problem-solving capabilities, and passion for building efficient teams with strong corporate governance make her best suited to take OYO’s legal team in the region to the next level," added Prusti.

Earlier, this month, OYO India decided to extend the furlough of its employees till the end of February 2021 and gave them the option to voluntarily separate from the company.

In April, Oyo India had decided to cut salaries of staff, and furloughed staff to save cash, as the travel industry was severely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

