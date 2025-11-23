Oyo Assets raises ₹125 crore funding from investors, including InCred — What we know

Oyo Assets, the asset acquisition arm of Oyo's parent company Prism, has raised ₹125 crore new funding from private and institutional investors, including InCred, PTI reported on 23 November, citing sources.

Oyo Assets, which is also known as Sunday PropTech, is focused on acquiring and developing premium to mid-premium assets for the company across India.

Also Read | Fortis doctor says three eggs a day can transform health, shares benefits

Oyo Assets gets ₹ 125 crore infusion: What we know Led by InCred, the latest funding round is for ₹ 125 crore equity by a clutch of private investors and institutional investors, for Oyo Assets, sources told PTI.

125 crore equity by a clutch of private investors and institutional investors, for Oyo Assets, sources told PTI. Oyo Assets will use the funds to expand its presence in key leisure and business destinations and enhance its asset management capabilities, as per the report.

“The early performance of the portfolio demonstrates resilience, consistent cash flows, and clear unit-level profitability in a sector that is increasingly attracting organised capital. Sunday PropTech stands out for its coherent strategy and its ability to execute with precision. This capital raise strengthens the platform's ability to acquire high-quality assets at scale while maintaining robust financial discipline,” Saurabh Jhalaria, Chief Investment Officer, InCred, told PTI.

Oyo Assets is targeting 12 hotel acquisitions in the current financial year (FY26), with talks for seven such deals already in the advanced stages.

The hotels under discussion will be operated under PRISM's portfolio of brands, including Sunday Hotels, Palette Hotels, Townhouse and select United States brands, it added.

Further, the additional capital will enable the company to accelerate its growth aspirations and allow it to scout more actively for attractively priced hotel investment opportunities.

Also Read | How India’s rising variable pay is reshaping household money habits

Ritesh Agarwal's ‘vision’ for Prism Notably, in September, IPO-bound OYO's parent entity, Oravel Stays, rebranded as Prism, with an aim to create an umbrella corporate entity for all its businesses and bring together various brands of the global travel tech platform. Announcing the move in a letter to shareholders, board chairman and founder, Ritesh Agarwal said Prism “will tie together our different brands without losing what makes each one unique”.

He added that the transition creates a clearer and “more future-ready corporate architecture,” designed to align the company’s expanding portfolio with its strategic vision.

Also Read | Your wellness guide to surviving the wedding season without burnout

Prism now covers a wide range of brands across multiple sectors: Hotels – Portfolio includes hotel brands like OYO, Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday and Palette.

Vacation homes – In this sector, it operates various brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest, and Studio Prestige.

Extended stays – This segment is represented by Studio 6, acquired through G6 Hospitality in the US.

Workspaces and celebration spaces – These services are offered through Innov8 and Weddingz.in. (With inputs from PTI)