Oyo Assets raises ₹125 crore funding from investors, including InCred — What we know

Oyo Assets, the asset acquisition arm of Oyo's parent company Prism, has raised ₹125 crore new funding from private and institutional investors, including InCred, PTI reported on 23 November, citing sources.
Oyo Assets, which is also known as Sunday PropTech, is focused on acquiring and developing premium to mid-premium assets for the company across India.
Notably, in September, IPO-bound OYO's parent entity, Oravel Stays, rebranded as Prism, with an aim to create an umbrella corporate entity for all its businesses and bring together various brands of the global travel tech platform. Announcing the move in a letter to shareholders, board chairman and founder, Ritesh Agarwal said Prism “will tie together our different brands without losing what makes each one unique”.
He added that the transition creates a clearer and “more future-ready corporate architecture,” designed to align the company’s expanding portfolio with its strategic vision.
(With inputs from PTI)