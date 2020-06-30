Oyo cancels contracts as revenues take a hit

According to the earlier agreement, Oyo had agreed to source regular bookings and take care of online promotions. But with Oyo choosing to suspend fixed payments, the owners are forced to either take legal recourse or agree to the new terms. Townhouse co-owners said they had chosen to partner with Oyo because the fixed MBG payments were more attractive than other alternatives in the market. Typically, Townhouse property owners had entered into a 5-7 year contract, wherein Oyo would take over the property and renovate it. The contracts had a 2-3 year lock-in period.