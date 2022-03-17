Oyo considers cutting IPO size by almost 50% amid market turmoil: Report

SoftBank, Oyo’s largest backer and one of the most prolific dealmakers in Indian startups, is now taking a more cautious approach with its investments there. The Japanese firm, which was bullish throughout last year, has held back funding for at least two startups after handing out term sheets, or agreements that spell out the terms and conditions of an investment, according to a person aware of the matter.

