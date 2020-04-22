OYO did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (REUTERS)
OYO did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (REUTERS)

OYO cuts pay of all employees in India by 25% for 4 months: Report

1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2020, 01:44 PM IST Aditi Shah , Reuters

  • The company has also sent some of its people on leave with limited benefits, according to an internal memo
  • The move comes soon after OYO furloughed thousands of its international employees earlier in April after the coronavirus outbreak brought global travel to a halt

NEW DELHI: Softbank Group-backed OYO Hotels and Homes has cut the salaries of all employees by 25% for four months starting April and also sent some of its people on leave with limited benefits, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The move comes soon after OYO furloughed thousands of its international employees earlier in April after the coronavirus outbreak brought global travel to a halt, wreaking havoc in the hospitality sector.

"Our company is taking a difficult but necessary step for India, whereby we are asking all OYOprenuers to accept a reduction in their fixed compensation by 25%," the company's Chief Executive Rohit Kapoor said in a note on Wednesday,

Some employees will also be placed on leave with limited benefits from May 4 and until August, Kapoor said.

OYO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
Those on the frontlines in the medical community can book select OYO Townhouse hotels on its app or website to get their reservation for the shortlisted OYO hotels.

OYO offers free stay to medical personnel fighting COVID-19

1 min read . 16 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout