“At the outset we deny in to all the allegations levelled by you against us in the Complaint. The Complaint is replete with false statements and self-serving half truths, and is deplorable attempt to adversely impact the proposed Offer and coerce the company into granting Zostel’s shareholders and entitlement to shareholding in the company that they failed to obtain in the arbitration proceedings between Zostel, its founders and shareholders and the Company and the arbitral award dated March 6, 2021 [...]," said Oyo in its 119-page response to Sebi.