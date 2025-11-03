Mint Explainer | OYO’s IPO-linked bonus shares: Why many investors are unhappy
Sakshi Sadashiv 6 min read 03 Nov 2025, 03:42 pm IST
Summary
The hospitality startup’s unconventional bonus-CCPS offer ties shareholder rewards to its long-delayed IPO, raising questions from retail holders and market watchers about fairness, timing and governance.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
OYO has announced a new bonus share offer, but it’s not a conventional one. Instead of simply rewarding existing shareholders with extra stock, the company has designed a structure that effectively asks investors to bet on the success and timing of its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO).
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story