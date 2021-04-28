OYO launches new feature to provide isolation, quarantine facilities

OYO new feature will users book quarantine as well as isolation facilities for Covid patients and individuals to support the healthcare system in the country

New Delhi: Hospitality firm OYO has launched OYO Care feature on its mobile app where users can book quarantine as well as isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients and individuals to support the healthcare system in the country.

OYO Care has tied up with over 30 hospitals, several government authorities and private sector companies to open its doors to dedicated properties across cities as self-isolation and quarantine centres for health care professionals, frontline workers and offer a safe stay for relatives of Covid-19 positive patients near hospitals and several others.

"With OYO Care, our doors are open to everyone who needs a safe space to isolate to protect their loved ones & to frontline workers who need a safe space near hospitals," OYO India & South- East Asia CEO Rohit Kapoor said in a tweet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 related deaths, and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning.