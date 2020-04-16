NEW DELHI : Hospitality major OYO on Wednesday said that it is opening its hotels for free stay of doctors, nurses and other medical first responders who are helping in the fight against coronavirus in India, starting with select OYO Townhouse hotels in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

OYO has rolled out similar initiative offering free accommodation to medical personnel in other international markets including the USA, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Nepal.

"Starting with select OYO Townhouse hotels in Gurgaon and Bangalore, medical first responders who are in need of a place to stay and are facing any accommodation issues will receive free accommodations on the display of identification cards," an OYO statement said.

Commenting on the development, Ankit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer & SVP, Frontier Businesses, OYO India and South Asia said: "We at OYO are doing everything possible to ensure the well-being of the healthcare professionals who are our frontline against COVID-19 and it is our duty to support them. Without their support, these initiatives cannot succeed. We will continue to explore every avenue to ensure all possible support for healthcare professionals in India."

Those on the frontlines in the medical community can book select OYO Townhouse hotels on its app or website to get their reservation for the shortlisted OYO hotels, the company said, adding that by producing the valid identification highlighting the hospital or clinic affiliation, OYO Hotels will cover all the costs of accommodation for the medical professionals.

"All guidelines with respect to health and hygiene as prescribed by the WHO and India's Ministry of Health are being followed at the selected hotels. The staff of the hotel is also taking the utmost precaution to ensure that due sanitisation happens round the clock," it said.

