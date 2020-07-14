Oyo partners Unilever for sanitisation measures

New Delhi: Oyo Hotels & Homes on Tuesday announced its partnership with global consumer goods firm Unilever to enhance its ‘Sanitised Stays’ initiative at its properties globally.

Unilever’s R&D team will work with Oyo to co-create standard operating procedures (SOP) for cleaning to maximise the positive effects of the FMCG company's products. Oyo properties where these operating procedures are used will display a tag on booking pages to show Unilever products have been used in cleaning services. The partnership will begin in India and then go live across Indonesia, Vietnam, the US, LATAM and Europe.

Select Oyo properties will have Unilever hygiene kits for guests and cleaning supplies for staff, including products from brands such as Lifebuoy, Domex, Sunlight and Cif.

Ritesh Agarwal, founder & group CEO, Oyo said, “We’re pleased that by partnering with Unilever and providing their trusted products, we are able to help customers, as well as our staff, stay as safe as possible. With our committed asset owners, we are ready to host consumers across the world and we promise to give our customers the confidence to enjoy the Oyo experience as we help drive higher standards in hygiene."

To provide a cleaner and more hygienic experience to guests right from check-in to check-out, Oyo has upgraded its cleanliness and hygiene protocols to suit the new normal with ‘OYO Sanitised Stays’.

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Unilever said "...we are determined to do our part to protect lives and livelihoods and are glad to have found a strong partner in Oyo."

Recently, Hilton hotel chain has also partnered with RB, maker of Lysol to drive its sanitisation initiatives across properties.

