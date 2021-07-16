OYO raises $660 million term loan from institutional investors

“It’s heartening for me to see the strong interest from the investor community in the company, leading OYO to become the first Indian startup to be independently assessed by the world’s leading credit rating agencies – Moody’s and Fitch. Today, OYO has over 100,000 partners globally who are running successful businesses by utilizing OYO’s proprietary technology, products, and revenue management capabilities," said Dr W. Steve Albrecht, board member, OYO Hotels and Homes, and chairman of its audit committee.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}