OYO revives IPO plans as losses narrow, files fresh documents with SEBI2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 11:08 AM IST
- In October last year, OYO had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for its IPO
Hospitality and travel-tech firm Oyo on Monday filed addendum to its earlier submitted draft red herring prospectus to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as the company filed fresh financial documents to revive plans for its stock-market debut after cost cuts and a recovery in travel helped it reduce losses.