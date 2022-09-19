OYO revives IPO plans as losses narrow, files fresh documents with SEBI

Oyo was founded in 2012 by Ritesh Agarwal. The company is now targeting an initial share sale in early 2023 provided that India’s stock market continues to hold up and economic conditions improve, sources told Bloomberg, adding that the startup is now focusing on four main regions: India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Europe, where it manages vacation homes and has cut down operations in markets it previously considered crucial, such as the US and China, where its employees now measure in the single digits.