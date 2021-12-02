Oyo ropes in former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar as strategic group adviser

“We are delighted to welcome Mr Rajnish Kumar as a Strategic Group Advisor at OYO. As we look to empower our hotel and home partners, or Patrons, as we call them, through technology, and enable our global network of customers to book and stay in affordable and trusted accommodations; we are fortunate to have Mr. Kumar steer us on our mission. Technology innovations are exciting for both Mr. Kumar and us at OYO. His experience of digitization and technology led initiatives for the customers is critical for us," said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and chairman, OYO.