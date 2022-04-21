OYO sees record 8 lakh bookings during April 11-17 period

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The IPO-bound travel tech firm said that a majority of the bookings for patron hotels and homes came from OYO's direct channels, mainly the OYO app, website and corporate bookings
Homegrown hospitality technology platform OYO on Thursday said that over 8 lakh bookings were made primarily through its app and website over the April 11-17 period, with Manali, Haridwar, Amritsar, Goa and Mysore emerging among the most sought-after leisure destinations.
The IPO-bound travel tech firm said that a majority of the bookings for patron hotels and homes came from OYO's direct channels, mainly the OYO app, website and corporate bookings.
Moreover, on an average, 20 per cent of the bookings were made by OYO's Wizard members.
With relaxation of Covid-19 curbs, high vaccination rates, increase in air travel, school holidays, and pent up travel demand, there has been a significant rise in travel bookings during the summer season.
"Industry experts expect the demand for summer travel to rise by an average of 60 per cent in the coming days. Celebrated across different parts of the country, the festive fervour around Vishu, Baisakhi and Easter between 14-17 April contributed to this growth. This trend further reveals that people are keen to travel every chance they get," the firm said in a statement.
At its peak, more than 950 storefronts (hotels and homes) were sold out with 100 per cent occupancy on April 16. Manali, Haridwar, Amritsar, Goa and Mysore were the most sought-after leisure destinations over the weekend, OYO said.
"Our data also indicates a rise in bookings across leisure destinations such as Gangtok, Srinagar, Coorg, McLeodganj, Nainital, Rishikesh, Darjeeling, Manali and Shillong," Shreerang Godbole, SVP - Product & Chief Service Officer - OYO, stated.