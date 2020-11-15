Oyo sees slow but steady recovery of co-living, co-working business

BENGALURU : Hospitality unicorn Oyo expects its co-living and co-working businesses to recover in a slow but steady manner, as demand inches back during the ongoing pandemic.

Oyo sees affordable and flexible solutions playing a key role in the recovery of the shared working and living segments, and may slow down a bit in terms of growth and expansion, said a top executive.

Ankit Gupta, CEO- Frontier (Oyo LIFE & Workspaces), Oyo India and South Asia said it is witnessing demand growth of 30- 35% across OYO Life (co-living) and OYO Workspaces (co-working) businesses.

“Having said that, there is still a long way to go before we reach pre-covid operational and occupancy numbers, especially since prices, like other hospitality chains, short term rentals options, and co-working offerings, are still below pre-covid level," Gupta said in an interview.

For its co-living business Oyo Life, it recently launched a 20% discount on monthly rent, starting from the fourth month of the long-term stay. With lowering rental yields, it has also been working with asset partners for a revenue sharing model instead of traditional fixed lease and offering more value-added services and multi-brand partnerships ranging from laundry, shared mobility to up-skilling.

While Oyo Life operates in over 200 buildings across nine cities, Oyo Workspaces has 17 centres in seven cities.

Like other co-working operators which are offering either price discounts or flexible options to users, as people slowly return to workspaces, Oyo is seeing shoots of recovery even though prices continue to far from pre-covid levels.

Oyo Workspaces offers Flexi Pass starting at ₹1999 a month and other options like Hotdesk at ₹5,000 to ₹8,000 a month.

“We have also offered our clients options to restructure their deals basis their new demand and are continuously investing to offer a safe, hygienic work environment as offices open post the lockdown. Demand is slowly coming back and the customer decision making cycle has reduced from2 months to 25 days now, which could be a temporary phenomenon, given that the businesses want to come back fast," Gupta added. “The focus is on retention or signing new customers and give make them viable offers, even as occupancy remains a challenge."

Keeping in mind the new business realities and changing demands of the young workforce, Oyo will offer affordable co-working spaces and accommodation in its Oyo Townhouse hotels with ‘Oyo Workpad’.

As an alternative to working from home at an affordable price it launched the first Oyo Workpad at Oyo Townhouse Chattarpur, Delhi which can be subscribed to for a month and booked for up to four guests or colleagues.

Co-living startups, which were sharply hit by the pandemic, are also looking at new revenue streams to diversify their business even as uncertainty lingers over the future.

During the lockdown, force majeure was invoked with contracts with owners, physical occupancy was low and rentals were negotiated.

For most shared living operators, while demand is returning, there has been a massive disruption in the home rental market and occupancy levels continue to be lower than pre-covid levels.

As companies adopt a hybrid working model with employees working from offices for a few days and remote work from home for the remaining time, Gupta said Oyo Life is seeing a 50% growth demand for private rooms with a kitchenette in its co-living facilities.

“Among the cities that we operate in, Bengaluru, National Capital Region and Pune-Mumbai are seeing better revival," Gupta said.

