Oyo sees slow but steady recovery of co-living, co-working business

“We have also offered our clients options to restructure their deals basis their new demand and are continuously investing to offer a safe, hygienic work environment as offices open post the lockdown. Demand is slowly coming back and the customer decision making cycle has reduced from2 months to 25 days now, which could be a temporary phenomenon, given that the businesses want to come back fast," Gupta added. “The focus is on retention or signing new customers and give make them viable offers, even as occupancy remains a challenge."