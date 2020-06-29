“I had paid ₹30 lakh for renovation apart from another ₹75 lakhs to purchase a fresh property after Oyo came to us promising fixed pay-outs...Basically, if we took care of the renovation payments then our (monthly) fixed payments were higher, and if we leave it up to Oyo to pay the renovation charges, then the pay-out was much lesser per month, hence I invested my own money in renovation," said a third Gurgaon-based hotel owner requesting anonymity.