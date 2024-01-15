OYO to launch 400 properties at key spiritual spots, says CEO Ritesh Agarwal; Ayodhya, Puri, Shirdi on list
OYO says the planned expansion in major spiritual destinations has been fuelled by a surge in domestic travel and rising interest in spiritual tourism.
OYO is planning to launch 400 properties in major spiritual destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Tirupati, and Katra-Vaishno Devi by the end of this year, the hospitality tech platform said on January 15.
