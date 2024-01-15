 OYO to launch 400 properties at key spiritual spots, says CEO Ritesh Agarwal; Ayodhya, Puri, Shirdi on list | Mint
OYO to launch 400 properties at key spiritual spots, says CEO Ritesh Agarwal; Ayodhya, Puri, Shirdi on list
OYO to launch 400 properties at key spiritual spots, says CEO Ritesh Agarwal; Ayodhya, Puri, Shirdi on list

 Livemint

OYO says the planned expansion in major spiritual destinations has been fuelled by a surge in domestic travel and rising interest in spiritual tourism.

OYO said that there has been a 350 per cent increase in searches for Ayodhya on its platform over the past year, driven by the upcoming opening of the grand Ram Mandir on Jan 22.
OYO said that there has been a 350 per cent increase in searches for Ayodhya on its platform over the past year, driven by the upcoming opening of the grand Ram Mandir on Jan 22.

OYO is planning to launch 400 properties in major spiritual destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Tirupati, and Katra-Vaishno Devi by the end of this year, the hospitality tech platform said on January 15.

The planned expansion in major spiritual hotspots across the country has been fuelled by a surge in domestic travel and rising interest in spiritual tourism, OYO said in a statement.

It has selected various destinations, including Ayodhya, Puri, Shirdi, Varanasi, Amritsar, Tirupati, Haridwar, Katra-Vaishno Devi, and Char Dham route to launch properties.

“Spiritual tourism in India is on the precipice of a monumental surge, poised to be one of the biggest growth drivers of our industry in the coming five years. The opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya stands as a testament to this, and witnessing the excitement firsthand as I join in the grand ceremony will be truly humbling," OYO founder and group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said in the statement.

Renewed fervour for spiritual journeys extends far beyond Ayodhya, with destinations like Puri, Shirdi, and Varanasi experiencing similar excitement, he added. 

“By offering comfortable and affordable accommodation options across these sacred sites, we aim to ensure every spiritual journey finds a welcoming haven, allowing pilgrims to fully immerse themselves in the transformative power of religion and spirituality," Agarwal said. 

The hospitality tech platform said that there has been a 350 per cent increase in searches for Ayodhya on the OYO platform over the past year, driven by the upcoming opening of the grand Ram Mandir on January 22.

On New Year's Eve, the city witnessed a 70 per cent surge in OYO app users, surpassing popular leisure destinations, such as Goa at 50 per cent and Nainital at 60 per cent. 

OYO has also partnered with the Ayodhya Development Authority and Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation to ensure smooth and timely operations, the statement said.

Published: 15 Jan 2024, 07:34 PM IST
