Oyo to target $9 billion valuation in IPO, may get Sebi nod soon: Report

Agarwal founded the Gurgaon-headquartered Oyo, formally known as Oravel Stays Ltd., in 2013. He dropped out of college in his teens to travel across the country and got to understand the troubles with India’s lodging infrastructure. He conceived of Oyo as a way to standardize the hotel stay experience, delivering extras like premium linens and high-speed internet service, the brand’s bright red OYO logo ubiquitous across Indian cities.