Oyo’s confidential IPO filing targets up to $600 million3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 01:06 AM IST
Oyo aims to sell new shares to raise $400 million-$600 million ( ₹3,285 crore- ₹4,927 crore) to repay debt and hopes to list before Diwali, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.
Mumbai: Nearly two months after the market regulator returned its draft papers for an initial public offering, Softbank-backed Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd, which runs Oyo Hotels and Homes, has resubmitted the papers in a confidential pre-filing, two people aware of the development said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×