Oyo’s confidential IPO filing targets up to $600 million

Oyo expects to record ₹2,800 crore revenue in the October-March 2023 period (H2FY23), a 15% increase over H2FY22, one of the two people cited above said. Its adjusted Ebitda for H2FY23 is expected to increase threefold from H2 FY22 to ₹185 crore, the person cited above said. Previously, the company had reported an adjusted Ebitda of ₹63 crore in H1 FY23, which brings it to an adjusted Ebitda of ₹248 crore for FY23.