OYO's Ritesh Agarwal anticipates continued profit growth after Q3FY24 success
OYO Founder & CEO Ritesh Agarwal anticipates a consistent rise in PAT, driven by enhanced patron confidence, improved customer experience, and favourable market conditions.
OYO is optimistic about a sustained increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) after achieving a twofold sequential growth to ₹30 crore in Q3 FY24, PTI reported, citing founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal's words to employees at the company townhall on February 9.
