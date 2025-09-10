Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk to cut 9,000 global jobs amid rising weight-loss drug competition

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced on Wednesday that it will cut 11% of its workforce, roughly 9,000 jobs globally, including 5,000 in Denmark, as part of a major restructuring plan.

The announcement comes as the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy faces rising competition in the anti-obesity drug market. The company said the job cuts will save 8 billion kroner ($1.3 billion) by the end of 2026.

Novo Nordisk said the job cuts were part of a “company-wide transformation to simplify its organisation, improve the speed of decision-making, and reallocate resources towards the company's growth opportunities in diabetes and obesity,” AFP reported.

Ozempic is an injectable treatment for type 2 diabetes that became popular on social media for its slimming properties. Wegovy contains the same active ingredient, semaglutide, in a different dose and is approved specifically for obesity treatments.

Company lowers earnings forecast The company also lowered its earnings forecast for the third time this year. Operating profit growth is now expected to be between 4% and 10%, down from a previous estimate of 10% to 16%.

Novo Nordisk's weight-loss injections helped propel its stock to record highs, making it Europe's most valuable company at one point.

The company expanded rapidly, increasing its workforce from 43,700 in 2020 to 78,400 currently.

However, since last year, its share price has declined and sales have slowed, particularly in the United States, where competition from rival Eli Lilly & Co has intensified, AFP said in the report.

"Our markets are evolving, particularly in obesity, as it has become more competitive and consumer-driven. Our company must evolve as well," Novo Nordisk chief executive Mike Doustdar said in the statement.

"This means instilling an increased performance-based culture, deploying our resources ever more effectively, and prioritising investment where it will have the most impact -- behind our leading therapy areas," said Doustdar, who succeeded Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen as the CEO in August.

Weight-loss drug race intensifies Novo Nordisk has also faced challenges with production capacity. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) temporarily permitted pharmacies to produce "compounded" or copycat versions of Ozempic and Wegovy to meet demand.

Although Novo Nordisk's authorisation expired on May 22, AFP reported that generic versions of its treatments continued to sell under the false guise of “personalisation.”