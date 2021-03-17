OZiva raises $12 million in Series B led by Eight Roads Ventures

“At OZiva, what drives us day in and day out is the quest to empower more than 100 million lives to be healthier and better. Today, we are excited to partner with Eight Roads Ventures in the journey ahead. We will continue to focus on growing our portfolio of clean, plant-based products, expanding into newer categories while also further investing in our technology and R&D efforts," said Aarti Gill, co-founder of OZiva.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}