During this unprecedented health crisis, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd’s (P&G Hygiene's) marginal 0.5% decline in the June quarter revenues is encouraging.





The company’s financial year ends in June.

True, some products across the personal care category are considered discretionary. But P&G Hygiene has the feminine care brand, Whisper, in its portfolio, which contributes a good proportion of its sales, and is resilient.

The company’s margin performance impresses, too. Gross profit margins expanded by 430 basis points. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) increased sharply by 722 basis points to 17.4%. Yes, margins in the June 2019 quarter had contracted sharply, but this year's measure is still higher compared with the June 2018 quarter. This is at a time when employee costs increased by about 44% on a year-on-year basis.

The main boost to Ebitda margins in this year’s June quarter came from nearly 42% drop in advertising & sales promotion expenses. Plus, the flattish revenue performance helped operating leverage unlike other companies that saw meaningful decrease in their revenues as the pandemic lockdown ate into revenues.

The upshot: P&G Hygiene’s Ebitda increased by a neat 70% over the same period last year to Rs110 crore.

Not surprisingly, investors are pleased. Even as valuations of the stock are pricey, P&G Hygiene shares were trading higher post results.

“Although valuations are expensive at about 52 times estimated FY22 earnings per share, implying near-term upside is limited, two factors make P&G Hygiene an attractive long-term core holding," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 25 August. “One, huge category growth potential in the feminine hygiene segment (about 70% of sales) and potential for market share gains due to considerable moats. Second, huge potential margin gains from premiumization in Feminine Hygiene over the long term," added the broking firm.

As such, shares of P&G Hygiene are about 13% away from its pre-covid highs in February.

