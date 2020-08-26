P&G Hygiene’s June quarter results offer comfort, even as valuations do not

“Although valuations are expensive at about 52 times estimated FY22 earnings per share, implying near-term upside is limited, two factors make P&G Hygiene an attractive long-term core holding," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 25 August. “One, huge category growth potential in the feminine hygiene segment (about 70% of sales) and potential for market share gains due to considerable moats. Second, huge potential margin gains from premiumization in Feminine Hygiene over the long term," added the broking firm.