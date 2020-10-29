P&G India announces 400 crore India Growth Fund

“P&G has been making in India for decades and we are committed to the vision of self-reliant India. More than 95% of the products we sell in India are manufactured locally. We also export finished products manufactured in India to more than 120 countries. In line with our commitment, we are setting-up P&G’s ‘India Growth Fund’ to collaborate with partners on building capacities that will further localize manufacturing of finished products, procurement of raw materials and packaging materials, and adopt innovative solutions that enhance our go-to-market technologies which will enable us to serve our consumers in India.," Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent said in the statement.