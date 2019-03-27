New Delhi: The pace of change over the past one year at Procter and Gamble (P&G) India, the local arm of the Cincinnati-based consumer goods company, has helped register strong sales growth, a top company executive said.

P&G India, which generates more than ₹10,000 crore from the sale of Tide detergent, Gillette razors, Head and Shoulder shampoos, and other products, had initiated a restructuring exercise much in line with the parent company’s ongoing efforts to turnaround its businesses across markets.

The company had last year launched more India-specific products, improved its speed to market, and increased productivity.

These efforts have helped the firm register a 15% growth in sales in the first half of 2018-19 (July-December 2018), Madhusudan Gopalan, managing director and chief executive officer, P&G India sub-continent, said in an interview. The company follows the July-June financial year.

“The key drivers have been the renewed strategy that we have put in place globally and now in India as well. We have worked on driving superiority on product, packaging, communication, our go-to-market and value.... We have made several interventions in India," Gopalan said.

P&G has been working on expanding its reach across the country through a network of seven million outlets, said Gopalan.

“Additionally, we are fuelling productivity across the organization," he said.

In the past one year, P&G has also stepped up the pace of launches in India with products such as Whisper Choice Aloe Vera Freshness, Pampers Premium Care for children, and Gillette Mach 3 Start razors.

For the last three months, the Head and Shoulder’s brand has maintained the top slot in the shampoo category.

The company is also working on improving its supply chain efficiencies to increase its speed to market.

“We are doing a lot of work on supply chain analytics to see what is the best way to cut the waste out of the system and drive effectiveness right from the store all the way back to the plant," Gopalan said.

P&G runs three business entities in India. Gillette India Ltd and Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd are listed on the bourses. Procter and Gamble Home Products Pvt. Ltd is a 100% subsidiary of the parent company.

India currently contributes 2.5% of the company’s global turnover.

Gopalan, who took over the reins of the India business last April, was tasked to increase sales and productivity to take on competition. This was more so as India’s largest consumer goods company by sales Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the local arm of Anglo-Dutch company Unilevel Plc, has been on an expansion spree.

HUL’s recent acquisition of GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd is expected to boost its dominance in the country’s consumer goods market. Even Patanjali, a more recent consumer goods player, has managed to make a dent in the market.

In comparison, P&G, which had entered India in 1989, hasn’t had a strong run in the country, suffering losses for several years before finally making profits. In 2014-15, the company also undertook a portfolio transformation as part of a global strategy to boost profits in India.

However, things are picking up again, suggested Gopalan. “We intend to be a strong growth driver for the global parent going forward," he said.