P. Venkatesalu set to take over as CEO of Trent Ltd

Venkatesalu joined Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 2001 and was formerly with Tata Sons as a part of the group finance team. "He joined the Company in 2008 and has been with the Company for 13 years and heads the Finance & Accounts, Legal and Secretarial Functions. He is also responsible for strategy and investment activities of the Company. He is also Director of many of the subsidiaries, Joint Venture company and associates of the Company," Trent said.