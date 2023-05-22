Home/ Companies / News/  Delhi-NCR gets premium outlets mall
Back

New Delhi: Real estate developer Pacific Group has opened a premium outlets mall in New Delhi that will house brands such as The Collective, The Tank, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Skechers, Adidas, and Birkenstock at discounted prices.

The move marks opening of premium retail spaces that offer brands on discounts, a concept hugely popular in Western markets.

The mall will house over 74 premium outlet brands; the Mall will also offer a large Inox cinema hall, complete with a seating capacity to cater to 1,200 people.

Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group, said that the traditional concept of outlets in India has been warped, with people only associating them with factory outlets that sell low-quality products. “That’s why Pacific Group has launched India’s first premium outlet mall in New Delhi, to offer a whole new level of shopping experience to the fashion-forward crowd. With an open and seamless layout, shoppers can indulge in up-close and personal interactions with their favourite premium brands, all while enjoying discounted prices on high-quality products," he said.

The four-storey mall offers discounts ranging from 40% to 60%.

The move comes as more premium brands have reported an uptick in demand in India; this was especially true as the pandemic halted overseas shopping for affluent Indians. More brands and luxury retailers have seen stepped out expansion and marketing efforts in India.

Spread over 3 lakh sq. ft, this mall is the latest addition to Pacific Group’s six operational malls in Delhi and Dehradun.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout