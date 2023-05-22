New Delhi: Real estate developer Pacific Group has opened a premium outlets mall in New Delhi that will house brands such as The Collective, The Tank, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Skechers, Adidas, and Birkenstock at discounted prices.

The move marks opening of premium retail spaces that offer brands on discounts, a concept hugely popular in Western markets.

The mall will house over 74 premium outlet brands; the Mall will also offer a large Inox cinema hall, complete with a seating capacity to cater to 1,200 people.

Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group, said that the traditional concept of outlets in India has been warped, with people only associating them with factory outlets that sell low-quality products. “That’s why Pacific Group has launched India’s first premium outlet mall in New Delhi, to offer a whole new level of shopping experience to the fashion-forward crowd. With an open and seamless layout, shoppers can indulge in up-close and personal interactions with their favourite premium brands, all while enjoying discounted prices on high-quality products," he said.

The four-storey mall offers discounts ranging from 40% to 60%.

The move comes as more premium brands have reported an uptick in demand in India; this was especially true as the pandemic halted overseas shopping for affluent Indians. More brands and luxury retailers have seen stepped out expansion and marketing efforts in India.

Spread over 3 lakh sq. ft, this mall is the latest addition to Pacific Group’s six operational malls in Delhi and Dehradun.