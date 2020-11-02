Packaged foods companies ramp up capacity as consumers favour in-home foods

NEW DELHI : Packaged food companies are ramping up capacity as heightened demand for packaged foods and consumer pivot from unbranded to branded products have helped lift sales for makers of snacks, noodles, cookies, ready-to-eat foods, condiments and staples.

Packaged sweets, savoury snacks and namkeens brand Bikano is adding a ₹200 crore plant in the city of Hyderabad to help expand the company’s presence in the southern market. Branded packed foods have benefitted as consumers switch to known and popular brand during the pandemic, said Manish Aggarwal, director, Bikanervala Food Pvt Ltd, owner of Bikano.

The company has five production facilities across including in New Delhi and Greater Noida but the new plant will help reach more southern states. “We were covering northern India but from Hyderabad we plan to cover south too. The loss we suffered in the lockdown has been recovered completely and we are growing 20% compared to a year ago period," Agarwal said.

With restaurants remaining shut during the initial phase of the lockdown, it helped generate trial for various types of convenience foods such as pastas, noodles, ready-cookidlis, poha, oats etc. This was reflected in strong double-digit growth in foods that companies such as Marico Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Nestle India, ITC Ltd., and Britannia Industries reported.

Last month, Nepal-based CG Corp Global that makes Wai Wai noodles said it is expanding capacity in four of its existing plants—including Assam, Ajmer, Chittor and Purnia—a process that will take over a year to complete. The region wise capacity expansion will help the noodle maker with additional 35% capacity for its India operations. “With convenience foods increasingly becoming a way of the new lifestyle, we as a company are carefully strategizing a holistic business approach to capitalize on this trend…we are commencing our capacity expansion plan with the Purnia Factory," said Binod Chaudhary, Chairman, CG Corp Global.

Most foods companies, unlike other FMCG firms, benefitted as in-home consumption spiked early on in the pandemic—even though out-of-home sales and institutional sales slumped.

LT Foods Ltd that sells the Daawat brand of packaged rice apart from organic staples said in-home consumption of rice increased by 1.5-2 kilos per household during the lockdown, according to third-party data available with the company.

The company has invested Rs12-15 crore in increasing capacity of packaging units for small packs. “This year we have invested in more packaging facilities in Europe, India and some in the USA also. We expanded packaging capacity in the consumer business, that is, our smaller packs (1 to 5 kilo rice packs) which is 80% of our total business. It has grown over 20%," said Ashwani Arora, managing director and CEO at the company.

Several companies have in the last few months announced plans to ramp up capacity. Late last month, packaged foods company Nestle India said it is set to invest ₹2,600 crore in India over the next three-to-four years to expand existing manufacturing capacities, apart from setting up a new plant in the state of Gujarat.

For the September quarter, the company benefitted from an uptick in in-home consumption with brands such as Maggi, Kitkat, Maggi sauces and its portfolio of coffee brands witnessing “double digit" growth.

The investment includes ₹700 crore the company announced last year in setting up a new plant for its packaged noodles brand Maggi.

Packaged foods company Britannia Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Tamil Nadu government to increase its investment in the state. The company’s portfolio of cookies, bread, cheese and other dairy products remained in demand during the first half of the year. “Britannia announced that it has enhanced its investment plans from ₹300 crore to ₹550 crore over a period of 7 years in Tamil Nadu," the company said in a statement last month.

