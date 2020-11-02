Packaged foods companies ramp up capacity as consumers favour in-home foods

Last month, Nepal-based CG Corp Global that makes Wai Wai noodles said it is expanding capacity in four of its existing plants—including Assam, Ajmer, Chittor and Purnia—a process that will take over a year to complete. The region wise capacity expansion will help the noodle maker with additional 35% capacity for its India operations. “With convenience foods increasingly becoming a way of the new lifestyle, we as a company are carefully strategizing a holistic business approach to capitalize on this trend…we are commencing our capacity expansion plan with the Purnia Factory," said Binod Chaudhary, Chairman, CG Corp Global.