Packaged goods cos see volumes drop in September quarter

“We have called out rural as the growth engine that will lead the country through the pandemic, and we see that unfolding. Even though there is a slowing of growth, it is an expected slowdown. Rural’s Q4 2020 was so big that even if it is roughly able to hold on to those volumes, it would be a huge achievement," K. Ramakrishnan, managing director, South Asia, at the Worldpanel division, said in the data and insights shared by Kantar.

