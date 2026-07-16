Packaging is the new preservative as food companies drive healthier snacking

Bengaluru: Consumers have started judging products by their packaging. So, India’s new-age food and home care companies are responding by spending significantly more on packaging as demand for preservative-free and low-chemical products moves into the mainstream.
Anicut Capital-backed spices startup Khetika has increased its packaging-related R&D investment by almost 50% over the past two to three years.
Dairy company Akshayakalpa Organic has moved to paperboard packaging, a material that, when layered with a thin polymer or aluminium coating, offers strong moisture resistance, structural rigidity during transit and adequate oxygen-barrier properties to keep milk fresh.
Large packaging manufacturers including Alternicq (formerly Manjushree Technopack) are exploring newer formats such as multi-layer barrier films and mono-material recyclable laminates to meet their requirements, according to managing director Thimmaiah Napanda.