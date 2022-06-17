Packed consumer goods cos push lower unit packs as inflation bites

Several companies Mint spoke to as well as analyst reports point to greater consumption of low unit packs or those priced at ₹2, ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20—these are popular price packs within the fast-moving consumer goods ecosystem and account for 30% to 40% in terms of revenues for some FMCG categories. Companies however refrain from taking the price hikes in such packs because it’s easier for consumers to buy products at Rs2, ₹5 and ₹10 given the easy availability of coins; these products are also popular among low-income groups who value affordability.

