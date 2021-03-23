PAG picks up 61.5% stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management

PAG has invested Rs2,366 crore in Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM) including primary and secondary investment. In addition, PAG is also acquiring the entire ownership of the prior investors in EWM - Kora Management and Sanaka Capital - taking its stake to 61.5%. Edelweiss will continue to hold 38.5% stake in EWM with the option to increase to up to 44%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}