PAG acquires majority stake in Pravesha Industries for $200 million
Summary
- This marks the PAG's second investment in India’s packaging sector in two months, following its recent deal with Manjushree Technopack.
BENGALURU : Asia Pacific-focused private equity firm PAG has acquired a majority stake in Pravesha Industries Pvt. Ltd for $200 million, according to a person familiar with the transaction.
