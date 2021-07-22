PAG to acquire controlling stake in contract drug manufacturer Acme Formulation

Founded in 2005 by Viral Shah, Acme provides contract development and manufacturing services to major Indian and global pharmaceutical companies. The firm focuses on products such as sterile injectables, hormones, and other complex oral solid formulations. It exports to more than 40 countries and is a trusted partner for some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies. Shah will retain a significant minority stake in the company and continue as managing director and chief executive of Acme.

