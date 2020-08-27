PAG to pick up 51% stake Edelweiss Wealth Management with 2,200 cr investment

Mumbai: Private equity investor PAG will make a ₹2,200 crore investment in Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM) to pick up a 51% stake in the wealth management business of Edelweiss group, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

This partnership will result in unlocking value for shareholders and accelerating business growth, the statement said. The investment will close after customary regulatory approvals.

PAG will become a majority owner of EWM, which is a part of Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors (which also houses Edelweiss Asset Management, which is not part of the investment).

“This investment endorses our core strategy of incubating businesses, building value and growing them into market leaders as they gradually move from inter-dependence to independence. We remain committed to unlocking value for businesses and shareholders alike and remain future-ready to ride the economic trajectory post Covid," said Rashesh Shah, chairman and chief executive officer of Edelweiss group.

EWM’s demerger and listing on stock exchanges is expected in the coming 12-18 months.

The wealth management business, including capital markets, provides wealth management services to over 2,400 of India’s wealthiest families as well as 610,000 high net-worth individuals and other affluent clients.

EWM has grown its customer assets under advice with around 44% cumulative annualized growth rate from Rs185 billion in fiscal 2015 to Rs1.27 trillion in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

“PAG is committed to India's market as we strongly believe in the long-term growth of the Indian economy. The investment in Edelweiss Wealth marks a milestone in PAG’s investments in the India market," said Weijian Shan, Chairman and CEO of PAG.

Edelweiss is also planning more such strategic stake sales in its other businesses such as general insurance and asset management to unlock value in these businesses.

"We have started putting in place a path that will see EWM demerged and listed in due course. We are also guided by the board to seek investment partners in Edelweiss Asset Management (EAM) and General Insurance businesses, and EAM will also be demerged and listed thereafter," said Shah in a statement.

