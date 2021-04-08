OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >PAG to hire financial services veteran Pankaj Razdan to lead Edelweiss Wealth

PAG to hire financial services veteran Pankaj Razdan to lead Edelweiss Wealth

The PAG transaction involved a primary capital infusion of around Rs450 crore into EWM, part of the Edelweiss Group. (Photo: Mint)
The PAG transaction involved a primary capital infusion of around Rs450 crore into EWM, part of the Edelweiss Group. (Photo: Mint)
Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2021, 09:08 AM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

  • Edelweiss Wealth reported a revenue of Rs880 crore and a profit of Rs180 crore for the nine month period of FY21. Its customer assets under advice stand at around Rs1.45 trillion, growing at 43% CAGR from Rs185 billion in 2015

MUMBAI: Asia-focused investment firm PAG is hiring Pankaj Razdan, former deputy chief executive of Aditya Birla Capital, to lead its biggest buyout in India - Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM), where it recently picked up a 61.5% stake for Rs2,366 crore, said a person aware of the development.

Razdan is the frontrunner to join as vice chairman and managing director of EWM, the person added.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

“Pankaj Razdan will be at the forefront of PAG’s strategic initiatives. He would be working closely with CEO Nitin Jain, who will continue to drive business operations. The announcement is likely to be made this week," he said.

Razdan, an engineer by qualification, oversaw multiple businesses at Aditya Birla Capital such as asset management, offshore, distribution, broking and wealth management. Prior to Aditya Birla Capital, he was MD and CEO at ICICI Prudential Asset Management.

EWM reported a revenue of Rs880 crore and a profit of Rs180 crore for nine month period of FY21. The wealth manager’s customer assets under advice stand at around Rs1.45 trillion, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) 43% from Rs185 billion in 2015.

The PAG transaction involved a primary capital infusion of around Rs450 crore into EWM.

“The net worth of the company will go up to 1600 crore from 1200 crore. The capital infusion will largely be used towards enhancing our margin financing and ESOP financing products catering to our private banking clients," said WM chief executive Nitin Jain, in an interaction with Mint on 27 March.

The wealth manager will also seek inorganic opportunities to grow its business going ahead,

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"We continue to look for inorganic growth opportunities in the Wealth Management space and think that there are quite a few options available in the market. Selectively we are also looking at the FinTech space, but that is more from a point of enhancing capabilities," Jain added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout