Meanwhile, PAG made its second investment in the packaging sector through a majority stake in Pravesha Industries Pvt. Ltd for $200 million in January. While Manjushree serves a diversified customer base spanning consumer end-markets such as home care, personal care, food and beverages, paints, nutraceuticals, agrochemicals, liquor and spirits, and dairy, Pravesha stands out as a specialised player, focusing solely on pharmaceutical packaging.“PAG’s investment has enabled MTL to leverage Pravesha’s network to foray into pharmaceutical packaging," one of the people cited above said.