Page Industries CEO Vedji Ticku resigns 'owing to personal commitments'

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Page Industries, Vedji Ticku, has resigned from Page Industries owing to personal commitments, the company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

"Ticku has submitted his resignation letter owing to personal commitments as he wishes to spend more time with his family. His resignation was accepted by the Board of Directors by circulation. The Board has acknowledged the contribution made by him during his tenure," an official release from the company stated.

The resignation is effective from close of business hours on May 31, the company added.

Ticku, in a statement, said, "It has been my honour and privilege to serve Page Industries, a company with a rich heritage and culture for over two decades. We progressed considerably in our transformation journey during this time. I thank Genomal, the Board of Directors, my fellow colleagues and stakeholders for their support over all these years."

On the firm's notable achievements under Ticku's leadership, Sunder Genomal, Managing Director, said: "We thank Ticku for his leadership and contributions to the company over the last 24 years. During his tenure, he has provided valuable leadership to the senior executives and their respective teams."

He further added: "Under his leadership, the company has made many notable achievements which are reflected in its current position and performance. Ticku leaves an exceptionally talented team in place and the business in an excellent position for its continued growth. I wish him all the success."

About Page Industries

Bengaluru-based Page Industries Limited is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc (USA) for the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the UAE.

Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd for the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

