BENGALURU : Beauty and wellness brand, Pahadi Goodness Pvt. Ltd, which retails under the name Pahadi Local, on Friday said it has secured its first round of funding worth ₹5 crore from Mudhra Ventures.

According to the company, the investment proceeds will be used for growth capital and marketing, promotion, and new product development.

Pahadi Local offers beauty and wellness products, while focusing on creating a sustainable footprint. The latest investment will also allow the company to ramp up sales, it said.

“I believe ‘Make up is a choice but skincare is essential’. For the last few years, I have been drawn to clean and organic products. I came across Pahadi local last year and absolutely fell in love with the quality. The honesty in the products and the sincerity of the people at Pahadi drew me towards this exciting opportunity. I‘m thrilled to be joining the Pahadi Local family," said Swathi Reddy, managing partner at Mudhra Ventures.

“We are delighted to have this belief in our journey and the market opportunity from the team at Mudhra Venture led by Swathi Reddy. The investment has come at a time when the market is opening up and our current and new products are seeing great traction," said the company.

Pahadi Local currently retails nationwide across a number of stores including Goodearth India.

The company also sells across other leading online marketplaces such as Amazon, NYKAA, and Myntra.

Pahadi Local claims to comply with all sustainable and reliable processes for product procurement, development and manufacturing and works with leading research institutes for its product development.

The brand also looks to contribute at source point development through various initiatives.

