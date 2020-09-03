Pain continues for heavy truck makers

MUMBAI : Wholesale dispatches of trucks and buses plunged in August while small and light commercial vehicles held up, with numbers so far indicating a 7% drop in sales from the previous year.

CV sales serve as a barometer for the larger economy, which was struggling even before the coronavirus outbreak in March. However, the small and light commercial vehicles (SCV and LCV) category grew on demand for last-mile delivery, rural purchases.

Ashok Leyland Ltd and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV), both leading companies in the domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) segment, recorded a 30% decline in volumes for August.

Ashok Leyland posted total domestic CV sales of 5,824 units, down from 8,295 units a year ago. The company reported a 36% and 93% sales drop in its MHCV trucks (2,132 units) and MHCV bus (90 units) categories.

However, in the LCV category, Ashok Leyland recorded a mere 3% year-on-year decline, selling 3,602 units.

VECV posted total domestic sales of 2,190 units against 3,144 a year ago.

MHCV is the vehicle category most impacted by the disruptions that resulted from the coronavirus outbreak, said Shamsher Dewan, vice president, corporate sector ratings, Icra Ltd. “The MHCV segment was already reeling under the stress of over-capacity in the market. Low capacity utilization levels because of the lockdown and contraction in economic activities have made the environment extremely challenging for fleet operators," Dewan said.

Most fleet operators are finding it hard to pay their monthly loan interest and up to 80% of truckers had opted for a loan moratorium, he said.

Icra estimates that MHCV sales will decline by 35-40% this fiscal, which would be the lowest sales in a decade.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) reported CV volumes of 15,299 units, up 4% year-on-year (y-o-y). The wholesales were driven by LCVs with gross vehicle weight (GVW) of less than 3.5 tonne. The firm sold 15,097 units in this category during August, recording a 9% y-o-y growth. M&M sells LCVs under its popular Bolero brand, which is riding robust demand in rural markets.

That said, M&M sold only 98 units in LCVs with GVW of more than 3.5 tonne, recording a fall of 79% y-o-y, and 104 units in the MHCV category, clocking a drop of 71% from last year.

Maruti Suzuki, which sells Super Carry in the LCV segment, posted sales of 2,292 units in August, up 47% from last year.

India’s largest CV maker Tata Motors discloses sales only at the end of the quarter. Several others such as Force Motors Ltd and Bharat Benz are yet to announce August numbers.

“The demand for SCVs and LCVs is linked to the rural economy, movement of essential items, and the growing e-commerce business. This category is not impacted as much as the industrial sectors," Dewan said.

