MUMBAI: Paisabazaar.com on Friday said it is expanding its operational capacities, by launching completely work-from-home employment policy for its operations workforce and hiring regional talent from multiple cities.

Before the pandemic, Paisabazaar’s almost entire workforce was largely based in and around its Gurgaon headquarters. However, in the last 15 months, the fintech said it has built strong internal competencies that now enables its advisors to serve the needs of customers remotely, from anywhere in the country.

“Like most players in the financial services industry, we too were unprepared for the sudden lockdown last year. However, over the next few months, we significantly strengthened our in-house infrastructure to adapt to the new external environment. Equipped with this, we have embarked on a remote work model for our operations vertical. This allows Paisabazaar’s advisors to instantly connect with customers and assist them in availing credit seamlessly," said Naveen Kukreja, chief executive and co-founder of Paisabazaar.com.

According to a statement, its customer relationship management (CRM) system enabling remote access is not just cost-effective and convenient during times like these but is also a complete game-changer with respect to the expansion of its operations. Towards this, Paisabazaar has launched recruitment drives in Chennai and Indore. Over the next few months, it plans to do similar drives in multiple cities, including Delhi NCR and other parts of the country.

“Taking a loan can be stressful for customers as the need is usually immediate, and often for a major life goal, and it also comes with significant financial implications. Having an expert to guide you through this process can add immense value. Along with offering a wide choice of products to choose from and completely digital processes, we are focussed on assisting each customer till the last step," said Kukreja.

